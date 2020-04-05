USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Cap of $693.71 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. USD Coin has a market cap of $693.71 million and approximately $712.34 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange and CPDAX. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.02122099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00075134 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 701,389,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,473,726 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Kucoin, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Coinsuper, Crex24, Hotbit, FCoin and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

