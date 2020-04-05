USDK Price Hits $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a market cap of $28.49 million and $39.69 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02604281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.