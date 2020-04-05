USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.52 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a total market cap of $28.52 million and $43.25 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02575396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 118.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00200732 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.