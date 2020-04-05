USDQ Trading Down 5.7% This Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $4.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDQ has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00013921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067688 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00343216 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000950 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009028 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001667 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,973 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

