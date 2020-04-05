USDQ (USDQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 57.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, USDQ has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $8.21 million and $168.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00021503 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00069661 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00341895 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000930 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00046714 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008992 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012575 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001683 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,973 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.