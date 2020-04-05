USDX Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $576,378.09 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000510 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005485 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000275 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,261 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.