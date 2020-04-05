Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Utrust has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $1.38 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.02549816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00200399 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

