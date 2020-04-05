V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $300,568.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.04669497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037125 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,682,164 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

