V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. V-ID has a market cap of $3.62 million and $322,455.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.04558077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037032 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009261 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,682,164 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.