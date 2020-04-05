v.systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0258 on Top Exchanges

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $50.56 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, v.systems has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,877,619,489 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,761,025 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

