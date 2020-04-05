V Systems (VSYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.41 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. V Systems has a market capitalization of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. During the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02576514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201780 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

