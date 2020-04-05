Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $432,754.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.36 or 0.04608928 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.