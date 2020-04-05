Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 98,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

