Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,270 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

