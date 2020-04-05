Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

