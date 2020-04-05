Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report sales of $200.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.60 million and the lowest is $196.74 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $195.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $803.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.00 million to $806.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $821.91 million, with estimates ranging from $813.00 million to $828.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $829.29 million, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

