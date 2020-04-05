Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 158.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.