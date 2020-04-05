Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $110,734.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02578625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 71,374,843 coins and its circulating supply is 62,533,914 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.