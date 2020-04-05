Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Velas has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and $653,548.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000794 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000480 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.