Veles 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $64,090.01 and approximately $63.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,842.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.02113911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.03423467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00595948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00789908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00074778 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00486392 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,290,477 coins and its circulating supply is 1,181,338 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.