Veles Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $60,263.54 and $8.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,783.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.02115358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.55 or 0.03472258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00597709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00793098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075082 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00485363 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,290,166 coins and its circulating supply is 1,181,034 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

