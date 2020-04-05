Verge (XVG) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $42.14 million and $530,523.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00598062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000852 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,226,741,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Bitbns, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, YoBit, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

