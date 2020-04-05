VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0217 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $706,923.05 and $326.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030370 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.49 or 1.00627745 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00072528 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001534 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,619,027 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

