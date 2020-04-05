VeriME (VME) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.04670397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037162 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

