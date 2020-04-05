Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,267.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and $3,267.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $6.63 or 0.00097626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02590695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033694 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

