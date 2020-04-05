VeriumReserve Market Capitalization Achieves $283,263.12 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $283,263.12 and $215.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00595928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000842 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006190 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,679,992 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.