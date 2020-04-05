Verra Mobility (VRRM) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is one of 42 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Verra Mobility to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million $33.34 million 9.77 Verra Mobility Competitors $307.64 million -$121.36 million 7.79

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Verra Mobility is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.43% 37.33% 8.71% Verra Mobility Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verra Mobility and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86 Verra Mobility Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $14.87, indicating a potential upside of 134.15%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.64%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

