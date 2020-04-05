Vertcoin Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Bittylicious. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $489,106.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.02113997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.77 or 0.03422622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00593304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00784594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074251 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00479010 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,181,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, QBTC, Poloniex, YoBit, CoinEgg, Upbit, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

