Viacoin (VIA) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC and Bittrex. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $88,009.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00594960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007766 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,039 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.