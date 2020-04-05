VIBE Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $29,547.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

