Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.84% of Victory Capital worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Victory Capital stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

