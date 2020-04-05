VideoCoin (VID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $470,824.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $470,824.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001493 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.