VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $4.12 million and $5.05 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.04608504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, Hotbit and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

