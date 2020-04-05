Virtacoin Hits One Day Volume of $17.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

