Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post sales of $343.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $357.45 million. Virtusa reported sales of $327.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtusa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Virtusa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTU opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

