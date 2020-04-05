Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.44). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 17,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 0.70. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

