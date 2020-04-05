Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,742 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Vivint Solar worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 549.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 1,115,609 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 978.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 740,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 313,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,004 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 55,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $498,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,934 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

