VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,385 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VMware worth $63,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Capital World Investors grew its position in VMware by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,147,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,902,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VMware by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $115,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,333 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.73.

NYSE:VMW opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

