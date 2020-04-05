VNT Chain Market Capitalization Hits $2.35 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $161,247.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02581790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201458 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

