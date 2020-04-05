VNT Chain One Day Volume Reaches $158,418.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.34 million and $158,418.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

