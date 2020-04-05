VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $402,688.78 and $21,449.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

