Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $274,717.00

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $6.18 million and $274,717.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.04473950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037041 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.