Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

