W Green Pay Market Cap Reaches $493,422.48 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $493,422.48 and approximately $1,715.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.02555685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00200675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,419,997 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.