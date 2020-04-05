WABnetwork (WAB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,383.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 70.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 89.2% higher against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $32,595.05 and approximately $3,383.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork’s launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,594,297,387 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BitForex, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

