Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 1% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $784.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004782 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,255,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,876,087 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

