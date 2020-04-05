Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Walker & Dunlop worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WD. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of WD stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $964.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

