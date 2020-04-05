Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 320.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,612 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

