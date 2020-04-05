Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.12 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.12 million and $6.32 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003616 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bithumb, LATOKEN and OKEx. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.02113790 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00075117 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx, Allbit, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.