Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $16.27 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and $389,320.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005721 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

